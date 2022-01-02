Quark (QRK) Price Hits $0.0135 on Major Exchanges

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last seven days, Quark has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quark coin can now be bought for about $0.0135 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quark has a market cap of $3.74 million and $54,990.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00013981 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 1,213,265,171.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 277,318,659 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

