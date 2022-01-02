QP Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,742 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV)

QP Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the quarter. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 185,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,091,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,816,000 after acquiring an additional 55,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $851,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IFV opened at $23.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.56. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.06 and a 12-month high of $25.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

