QP Wealth Management LLC Makes New $263,000 Investment in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,930,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 118.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 44,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 23,884 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 239.3% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 367,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 259,354 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 19,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 45.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE MT opened at $31.83 on Friday. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $36.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.69. The firm has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.42.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.15.
ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.
