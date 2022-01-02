QP Wealth Management LLC Makes New $263,000 Investment in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,930,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 118.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 44,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 23,884 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 239.3% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 367,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 259,354 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 19,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 45.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MT opened at $31.83 on Friday. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $36.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.69. The firm has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.42.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.44 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 25.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.15.

ArcelorMittal Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

