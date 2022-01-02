QP Wealth Management LLC Has $320,000 Stock Holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

QP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QYLD opened at $22.19 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $23.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.58.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.499 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $5.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.99%.

