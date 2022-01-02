QP Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

QP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,626 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 2.4% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $336.35 on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $332.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.99, for a total transaction of $25,662,827.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 953,783 shares of company stock valued at $315,874,761 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FB shares. DZ Bank lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

