QChi (QCH) Reaches One Day Volume of $2,033.00

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. QChi has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $2,033.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QChi coin can now be bought for $0.0507 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QChi has traded 63.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QChi alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005353 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00044237 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005336 BTC.

QChi Coin Profile

QChi (CRYPTO:QCH) is a coin. QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,756,240 coins. QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QChi is qchi.mobi

According to CryptoCompare, “QChi is designed for peer to peer transactions aimed at computer, gaming, health and tourism capital market. It enables easy p2p asset transfer based on blockchain. Chi (Q-Chi) can be broken down to mean quantum essence of life, is attempting to harness the disruptive blockchain technology to power the marketing, health, and gaming industry. Providing a sustainable chain/supply while bringing future financial opportunities and increase in value to its participants. “

Buying and Selling QChi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QChi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QChi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QChi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QChi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QChi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.