Pzena Investment Management LLC Invests $170,000 in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,225 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in HP by 161.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in HP in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in HP in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

HP stock opened at $37.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.29 and its 200-day moving average is $30.69. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 18.38%.

HPQ has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In related news, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $3,098,303.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $244,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 323,989 shares of company stock worth $10,972,319. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.