Pzena Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Ituran Location and Control worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 162.3% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 169,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 104,832 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 208.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 15,697 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 9.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the second quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 7.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ituran Location and Control stock opened at $26.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $625.94 million, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.32. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $29.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.98.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Ituran Location and Control Profile

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

