Pzena Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,710,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,138 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 5.82% of Univest Financial worth $46,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 3.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Univest Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 236,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Univest Financial by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Univest Financial by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Univest Financial by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:UVSP opened at $29.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.86. Univest Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $20.16 and a 1-year high of $30.95.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $69.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.60 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Univest Financial Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 23.46%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UVSP. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.