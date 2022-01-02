Pzena Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,693,596 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,593 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $54,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Umpqua by 104.2% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 302,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after buying an additional 154,343 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 73.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,429,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,266,000 after purchasing an additional 604,318 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 40.2% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 896,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,540,000 after purchasing an additional 257,100 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Synergy Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Umpqua news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $105,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

UMPQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $19.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.14. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $14.49 and a 12-month high of $22.03.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $308.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.66 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

