PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,821 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PHM. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its position in PulteGroup by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 300,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,788,000 after purchasing an additional 57,457 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in PulteGroup by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 219,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in PulteGroup by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,185,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,435,000 after purchasing an additional 282,728 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in PulteGroup by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 705,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,387,000 after purchasing an additional 15,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.30.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $57.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.37 and a 200-day moving average of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.42.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.27%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

