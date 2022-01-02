Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.63

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.63 and last traded at $6.63, with a volume of 918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.07.

The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.75.

About Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY)

Rostelecom PJSC provides digital services and solutions to households, governmental and private organizations. The firm provides telecommunications services to the Russian governmental and corporate customers of all levels. It also offers technology solutions to e-government, cybersecurity, data center &cloud-based services, biometrics, healthcare, education, house maintenance, and utility services.

