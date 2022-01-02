PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of orally administered, small-molecule drugs for genetic disorders, oncology and infectious disease. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is based in South Plainfield, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PTCT. Raymond James decreased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.00.

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $39.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.89. PTC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $70.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.84 and its 200 day moving average is $40.10.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.87 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 169.13% and a negative net margin of 92.43%. PTC Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 5.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 4.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 66.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 18.3% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 8.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

