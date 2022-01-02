ProxyNode (PRX) Achieves Market Cap of $27,305.78

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded down 69.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded 71.4% lower against the dollar. One ProxyNode coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ProxyNode has a total market cap of $27,305.78 and approximately $19.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $142.48 or 0.00297578 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00010553 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00012563 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003547 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00017710 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000030 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000158 BTC.

About ProxyNode

ProxyNode is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 190,093,140 coins. ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

ProxyNode Coin Trading

