Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Eaton by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.72.

NYSE ETN opened at $172.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.94 and its 200 day moving average is $161.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $114.01 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The stock has a market cap of $68.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.03%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

