Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 137,575 shares during the quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $478,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $94.47 on Friday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $83.20 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The company has a market cap of $103.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.23.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.87.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

