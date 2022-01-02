Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys 489 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 10,500.0% during the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total value of $2,294,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $117.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $83.89 and a 12 month high of $119.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.24.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

