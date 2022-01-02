Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,131 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.05% of Progress Software worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRGS. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 33,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $48.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.82 and its 200-day moving average is $47.78. Progress Software Co. has a 52-week low of $39.91 and a 52-week high of $53.99.

In other news, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $791,992.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $63,153.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

PRGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Progress Software Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

