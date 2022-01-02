Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Sells 335 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,050 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up about 1.9% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $690,308,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 190.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,047,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $615,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929,545 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in TJX Companies by 16.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,680,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,433 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 577.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,887,241 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $262,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,286,628 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $423,844,000 after buying an additional 2,859,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX opened at $75.92 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $76.94. The company has a market capitalization of $90.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.45.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

