Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Reduces Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC cut its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,810 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 1.6% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,700,522,000 after buying an additional 2,205,438 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 38.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,585,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,069,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,795 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 511.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,179,600 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $307,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,400 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,222,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $736,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2,476.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,612,762 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 601,845 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total value of $84,511,074.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,440,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,133,014,546. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

WMT opened at $144.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.02 and its 200-day moving average is $143.38. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $152.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

