Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 392,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,789,000. ProShares Short QQQ comprises approximately 4.2% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC owned 0.83% of ProShares Short QQQ at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the third quarter worth $11,861,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 126.2% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 641,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after acquiring an additional 357,616 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 1,677.5% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 537,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 507,224 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 30.0% in the second quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 70.7% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 290,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 120,496 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PSQ opened at $10.83 on Friday. ProShares Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $15.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.66.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

