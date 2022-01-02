Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC decreased its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEOG. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 90.7% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 12,369,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,479,000 after buying an additional 5,882,916 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 93.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,134,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,664,000 after buying an additional 5,870,103 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 101.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,661,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,839,000 after buying an additional 5,360,322 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 118.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,186,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,844,000 after buying an additional 3,901,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 103.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,453,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000,000 after buying an additional 1,754,446 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Neogen news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $28,562.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NEOG stock opened at $45.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.58. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.88 and a beta of 0.42.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Neogen had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $130.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

