Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PBH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 19.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $268,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PBH shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $60.65 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.53 and a 12 month high of $63.83. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $276.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $3,287,600.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

