PRCY Coin Market Cap Hits $1.94 Million (PRCY)

PRCY Coin (CURRENCY:PRCY) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One PRCY Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000488 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PRCY Coin has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. PRCY Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $5,444.00 worth of PRCY Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PRCY Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00059994 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,714.97 or 0.07909274 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00059011 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00075535 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,963.00 or 0.99985458 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007885 BTC.

PRCY Coin Profile

PRCY Coin’s total supply is 60,734,889 coins and its circulating supply is 8,479,255 coins. PRCY Coin’s official Twitter account is @prcycoin . The Reddit community for PRCY Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PRCYCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PRCY Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRCY Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRCY Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRCY Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PRCY Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRCY Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.