Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) traded down 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.91 and last traded at $15.97. 12,599 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,616,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.44.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Porch Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 million. Porch Group had a negative net margin of 67.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Asha Sharma sold 103,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $2,333,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $40,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,647 shares of company stock valued at $3,445,630 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Porch Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

