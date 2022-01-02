Polyient Games Governance Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.47 Million (PGT)

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $73.50 or 0.00156272 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. Polyient Games Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and $84,954.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00046806 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005246 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

Polyient Games Governance Token Coin Trading

