Polychain Monsters (PMON) Price Reaches $6.59 on Major Exchanges

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One Polychain Monsters coin can currently be bought for $6.59 or 0.00013974 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polychain Monsters has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. Polychain Monsters has a total market capitalization of $22.48 million and $912,674.00 worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005338 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00045072 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005238 BTC.

Polychain Monsters Profile

Polychain Monsters is a coin. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Polychain Monsters Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polychain Monsters should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polychain Monsters using one of the exchanges listed above.

