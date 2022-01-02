PolkaWar (PWAR) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.02 Million

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. PolkaWar has a total market capitalization of $4.81 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded 28.6% lower against the US dollar. One PolkaWar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000547 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00059474 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,725.75 or 0.07864359 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00075362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00056633 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,462.02 or 1.00183383 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007976 BTC.

PolkaWar Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 87,822,168 coins and its circulating supply is 18,572,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

PolkaWar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaWar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolkaWar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

