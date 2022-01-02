PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 30,441 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 522,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,441 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Crown Castle International worth $90,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,769,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 54.8% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 27,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 8.6% during the third quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 10.2% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $208.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.43. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.72.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 194.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.67.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

