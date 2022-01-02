PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,779 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 532,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $71,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 38,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 72,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 720,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,339,000 after buying an additional 59,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

VSS opened at $133.96 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $142.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

