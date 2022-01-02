PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 15,513 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,901 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 15,513 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Boeing worth $72,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.29.

BA opened at $201.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $118.32 billion, a PE ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.03 and a 200-day moving average of $219.09. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $185.26 and a twelve month high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

