PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 11,369 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,369 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $63,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 227,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 143,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 1,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.29.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $251.48 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $235.13 and a 52-week high of $267.37. The company has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

