PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 726,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,618 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of American Electric Power worth $58,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 573.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $88.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $91.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.35.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $177,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

