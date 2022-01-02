PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 1,278 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,127,631 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $76,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 136.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 710 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,889 shares of company stock worth $10,680,170 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Argus boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Societe Generale cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.57.

COP opened at $72.18 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $77.98. The company has a market cap of $95.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.90.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.