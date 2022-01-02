PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 791,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.93% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $81,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJJ. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 40.3% in the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 161,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,639,000 after acquiring an additional 12,511 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 72,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ opened at $110.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.87. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $84.23 and a 12 month high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

