PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $87.06 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,275 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Waste Management worth $87,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 16.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 31.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 135,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,035,000 after purchasing an additional 32,375 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 6.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Shares of WM stock opened at $166.90 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $168.04. The stock has a market cap of $69.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.01.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 55.69%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.