PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $54.04 Million Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 464,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,941 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of The Blackstone Group worth $54,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $413,346,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock valued at $461,447,973. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.33.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $129.39 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $88.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.39.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.81%.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

