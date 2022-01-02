PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 980,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,425 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $53,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PHO opened at $60.84 on Friday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $45.38 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.12.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.