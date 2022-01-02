PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,215 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.27% of Parker-Hannifin worth $95,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% in the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total value of $7,620,457.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $851,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,810. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.83.

PH opened at $318.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $314.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.72. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $247.41 and a 1 year high of $334.98.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.83%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

