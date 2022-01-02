PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.10

Shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.10 and traded as high as $36.50. PLDT shares last traded at $35.72, with a volume of 127,022 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in PLDT by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in PLDT by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in PLDT by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PLDT by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in PLDT by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 10,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI)

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.

