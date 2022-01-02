PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.10

Shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.10 and traded as high as $36.50. PLDT shares last traded at $35.72, with a volume of 127,022 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.19.
About PLDT (NYSE:PHI)
PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.
