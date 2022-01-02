PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,712 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.21% of PLBY Group worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of PLBY Group by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of PLBY Group by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PLBY Group by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLBY shares. Chardan Capital started coverage on PLBY Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on PLBY Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on PLBY Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

In other news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 268,109 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $7,201,407.74.

Shares of PLBY Group stock opened at $26.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $63.04.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.66 million. The firm’s revenue was up 66.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

