PhoenixDAO (PHNX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $106,073.00

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One PhoenixDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0538 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a market capitalization of $3.57 million and approximately $106,073.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005354 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00044571 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005230 BTC.

About PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,429,104 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

PhoenixDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

