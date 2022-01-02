Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Shares Bought by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,352,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,474 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $29,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 727,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,004,000 after acquiring an additional 9,443 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 131,032.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 281,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,142,000 after buying an additional 281,720 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 6.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the second quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 26.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,632,000 after buying an additional 47,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ PAHC opened at $20.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $827.09 million, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.57. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 12 month low of $18.63 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.23.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $214.70 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

