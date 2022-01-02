Phantasma (SOUL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $8.32 Million

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $316.30 million and approximately $8.32 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma coin can now be bought for approximately $3.07 or 0.00006474 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Phantasma has traded up 32% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,382.25 or 1.00039005 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00075746 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00033202 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $564.08 or 0.01190962 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00020627 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Phantasma Coin Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 103,158,489 coins. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.