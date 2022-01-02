Phantasma Energy Achieves Market Cap of $10.59 Million (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. Phantasma Energy has a market capitalization of $10.59 million and $449,364.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phantasma Energy Coin Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 68,676,506 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

