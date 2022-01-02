Phala Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $114.69 Million (PHA)

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Phala Network has a total market cap of $114.69 million and approximately $13.34 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Phala Network has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Phala Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000897 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00046806 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005246 BTC.

Phala Network Coin Profile

Phala Network (CRYPTO:PHA) is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phala Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

