Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 519,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,226 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.6% of O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $22,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $59.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $331.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFE. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.