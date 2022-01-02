PFG Advisors Purchases 1,749 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of VONG opened at $78.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.73. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $58.33 and a 52 week high of $80.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

