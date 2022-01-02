PFG Advisors Has $9.37 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

PFG Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.0% of PFG Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21,754.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,871,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,835,693 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $482,069,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,420,000 after buying an additional 1,658,362 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,168,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,575,000 after buying an additional 1,384,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after buying an additional 904,165 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $241.44 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $189.76 and a 1 year high of $243.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $238.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.29.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

