PFG Advisors Has $2.94 Million Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

PFG Advisors reduced its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BR. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 635.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 82,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 71,272 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 44,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 261,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,244,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BR opened at $182.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.05. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.91 and a 12 month high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.05%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 73,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $12,345,919.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 77,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total transaction of $12,737,957.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,141 shares of company stock valued at $36,820,756 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

